Left Menu

Haryana: 13 prisoners escape from dedicated facility for COVID positive inmates in Rewari

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-05-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 17:13 IST
Haryana: 13 prisoners escape from dedicated facility for COVID positive inmates in Rewari

Thirteen prisoners escaped from a jail in Haryana's Rewari, a dedicated facility for COVID-19 positive inmates in the state, officials said on Sunday.

Four police teams have been formed to trace the prisoners while Rewari Police is also coordinating with police departments of neighbouring districts including Narnaul, a senior officer said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, they said.

The prisoners, who were kept in a special section of the Rewari jail, cut an iron grill of the barrack in which they were lodged and used cloth from their bedding as a rope to escape, they added.

At present, the jail is functioning as a dedicated facility for COVID-19 positive prisoners in the state.

As many as 493 COVID positive undertrial prisoners from different parts of the state are lodged in the special section of the Rewari jail, which is in the final stages of construction, Rewari's Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Jorwal said over the phone. Inmates from different Haryana jails are shifted to the facility for isolation and treatment once they test positive for coronavirus. “Thirteen prisoners have escaped. They were facing cases including murder, theft, dacoity and rape in Rewari and Mahendergarh. They were brought to Rewari from Narnaul jail,” Jorwal said. Jorwal said jail officials informed the police that during routine counting of prisoners in the morning, thirteen were found missing.

He said a case has been registered in the incident and negligence on part of the jail officials is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pvt ambulance rates fixed in Agra; squad formed to check black marketing of COVID drugs

Amid a barrage of complaints about private ambulance operators charging exorbitantly to transport COVID-19 patients in Agra, the district administration on Sunday capped the fares, officials said.The Agra police also formed a squad and rele...

After cities, now villages too at the mercy of God, says Rahul Gandhi as COVID-19 cases surge

Taking a veiled dig at the BJP-led Central government as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is now spreading fast in rural areas, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that not only cities, villages too are also left at t...

Marseille loses 1-0 and drops points in Europa League chase

Marseille dropped crucial points in the race for fifth place and a Europa League spot when it lost 1-0 at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.Rennes could move above Marseille and into fifth with a home win against defending champion Paris Saint-Germai...

Four children die after truck cabin catches fire in Rajasthan

Four children died after a cabin of a truck, in which they were playing, caught fire in Rajasthans Alwar district, police said on Sunday.The incident happened in Chauma village on Saturday and it seems that a short circuit caused the fire, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021