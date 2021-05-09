Left Menu

HoD, Director of institution should know about patient's medical records: HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 17:22 IST
HoD, Director of institution should know about patient's medical records: HC

In the medical field, the Head of Department (HoD) and the Director of an institution or hospital should know about the sickness of a patient and nature of treatment being provided, the Delhi High Court has held.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet SIngh said that sharing a patient's ailment and treatment details by the treating doctor with the HoD or the Director of the institution does not constitute a breach of confidential information, rather it is meant for the welfare of the patient.

''On the contrary, such consultation may prove helpful in giving treatment to the patient...,'' the court said.

The observation by the bench came on a woman's plea seeking directions that details of the mental illness of her son, who is being treated at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), and his treatment be not shared with third parties.

The woman had initially moved a plea before a single judge seeking directions to IHBAS to maintain the confidentiality and privacy of the medical records of her son.

IHBAS, represented by advocate Tushar Sannu, had assured the court that the medical records could be accessed only by the treating doctors, HoD and the Director of the institution and based on the assurance the single judge had disposed of the woman's application that the records be only accessed by the treating doctors.

Against the single judge's April 28 order, she moved the division bench which on May 3 said that under the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017 an exception has been carved out with regard to sharing of medical information with other health professionals so that proper care and treatment can be provided to the patient.

The bench further said, ''In our view also, it ought to be kept in mind that the Head of the Department and the Director of IHBAS ought to know the nature of sickness and the treatment of the patient.

''This is for the welfare of the patient. It ought to be kept in mind that to ensure whether the treatment is going in the correct direction or not, it has to be monitored by the Head of the Department and the Director of the IHBAS.'' The court said that such consultation was akin to arguments in a case where whenever the main lawyer is arguing, ''he or she is always taking assistance from the other junior lawyers associated with him or her and vice versa''.

It declined to entertain the woman's appeal, saying that there was no error in the single judge's order.

The bench also directed IHBAS that as assured by it, the patient's medical information should not be shared with any other third party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pvt ambulance rates fixed in Agra; squad formed to check black marketing of COVID drugs

Amid a barrage of complaints about private ambulance operators charging exorbitantly to transport COVID-19 patients in Agra, the district administration on Sunday capped the fares, officials said.The Agra police also formed a squad and rele...

After cities, now villages too at the mercy of God, says Rahul Gandhi as COVID-19 cases surge

Taking a veiled dig at the BJP-led Central government as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is now spreading fast in rural areas, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that not only cities, villages too are also left at t...

Marseille loses 1-0 and drops points in Europa League chase

Marseille dropped crucial points in the race for fifth place and a Europa League spot when it lost 1-0 at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.Rennes could move above Marseille and into fifth with a home win against defending champion Paris Saint-Germai...

Four children die after truck cabin catches fire in Rajasthan

Four children died after a cabin of a truck, in which they were playing, caught fire in Rajasthans Alwar district, police said on Sunday.The incident happened in Chauma village on Saturday and it seems that a short circuit caused the fire, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021