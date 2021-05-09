Left Menu

Delhi received 499 MT oxygen from Centre on May 8

The Delhi government on Sunday informed that the national capital received 499 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 8, which is only 71 per cent of the medical oxygen to be delivered by the Centre to hospitals here daily.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 17:28 IST
Delhi received 499 MT oxygen from Centre on May 8
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Sunday informed that the national capital received 499 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 8, which is only 71 per cent of the medical oxygen to be delivered by the Centre to hospitals here daily. The Supreme Court has earlier directed the Central government to supply 700 MT of medical oxygen to Delhi daily as hospitals in the national capital have been complaining of oxygen shortage amid an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Delhi government's Oxygen bulletin, the average oxygen to be supplied to the national capital as per direction of the Supreme Court in seven days stands at 700 MT, while the average oxygen supplied to Delhi in the last seven days attends at 533 MT. Oxygen Bulletin also informed that the Delhi government received 4 SOS on Saturday. "Total SOS oxygen supplies on Saturday stands at 15.50 MT," the Bulletin said.

Delhi witnessed a slight dip in COVID-19 cases with only 13,336 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government released on Sunday. The COVID-19 positivity rate also dropped to 21.67per cent, the lowest since April 17.

The Delhi government has extended the ongoing lockdown for another week till May 17. Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of the record surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pvt ambulance rates fixed in Agra; squad formed to check black marketing of COVID drugs

Amid a barrage of complaints about private ambulance operators charging exorbitantly to transport COVID-19 patients in Agra, the district administration on Sunday capped the fares, officials said.The Agra police also formed a squad and rele...

After cities, now villages too at the mercy of God, says Rahul Gandhi as COVID-19 cases surge

Taking a veiled dig at the BJP-led Central government as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is now spreading fast in rural areas, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that not only cities, villages too are also left at t...

Marseille loses 1-0 and drops points in Europa League chase

Marseille dropped crucial points in the race for fifth place and a Europa League spot when it lost 1-0 at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.Rennes could move above Marseille and into fifth with a home win against defending champion Paris Saint-Germai...

Four children die after truck cabin catches fire in Rajasthan

Four children died after a cabin of a truck, in which they were playing, caught fire in Rajasthans Alwar district, police said on Sunday.The incident happened in Chauma village on Saturday and it seems that a short circuit caused the fire, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021