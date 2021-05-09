Delhi received 499 MT oxygen from Centre on May 8

The Delhi government on Sunday informed that the national capital received 499 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 8, which is only 71 per cent of the medical oxygen to be delivered by the Centre to hospitals here daily. The Supreme Court has earlier directed the Central government to supply 700 MT of medical oxygen to Delhi daily as hospitals in the national capital have been complaining of oxygen shortage amid an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Delhi government's Oxygen bulletin, the average oxygen to be supplied to the national capital as per direction of the Supreme Court in seven days stands at 700 MT, while the average oxygen supplied to Delhi in the last seven days attends at 533 MT. Oxygen Bulletin also informed that the Delhi government received 4 SOS on Saturday. "Total SOS oxygen supplies on Saturday stands at 15.50 MT," the Bulletin said.

Delhi witnessed a slight dip in COVID-19 cases with only 13,336 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government released on Sunday. The COVID-19 positivity rate also dropped to 21.67per cent, the lowest since April 17.

The Delhi government has extended the ongoing lockdown for another week till May 17. Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of the record surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

