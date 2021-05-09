Israel AG asks top court to defer hearing on Sheikh Jarrah evictions

Israel AG asks top court to defer hearing on Sheikh Jarrah evictionsReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-05-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 17:51 IST
Israel's attorney-general asked the Supreme Court on Sunday to postpone a hearing on planned evictions of Palestinians from homes in a flashpoint East Jerusalem neighbourhood, a Justice Ministry spokesman said.
The session had been scheduled for Monday amid mounting violence and international concern over the evictions issue in the contested city. Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit asked the court for a deferral of at least two weeks so he might weigh taking part in the case, the spokesman said. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Heller)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
