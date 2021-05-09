Union Minister PC Sarangi suffers minor injuries in Odisha road accident

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Sunday suffered minor injuries when his car collided head-on with a tractor in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.

An assistant of the minister and the driver of the car were also injured due to the accident, a senior officer said.

The incident happened on Nilagiri-Kaptipada road near Podasul area when the minister was going to Badheipala village in his Balasore Lok Sabha constituency, he said.

Sarangi, the minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, suffered nose and leg injuries and was taken to Nilagiri Sub-Divisional Hospital where he received first aid.

He was later referred to Balasore District Hospital as he complained of pain in his legs, the officer added.

