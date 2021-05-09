Navi Mumbai: Teen factory helper dies of electric shock

A 13-year-old boy employed as a helper in a factory in Mahape MIDC in Navi Mumbai died of electric shock, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Friday morning and a Rabale MIDC police station official said an accidental death case had been registered for the moment, though charges against the firm for employing a minor, negligence as well as keeping the unit open despite COVID-19 curbs could be added later.

