Left Menu

Ransomware gangs get more aggressive against law enforcement

PTI | Richmond | Updated: 09-05-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 18:28 IST
Ransomware gangs get more aggressive against law enforcement

Police Chief Will Cunningham came to work four years ago to find that his six-officer department was the victim of a crime. Hackers had taken advantage of a weak password to break in and encrypt the files of the department in Roxana, a small town in Illinois near St. Louis, and were demanding USD 6,000 of bitcoin.

“I was shocked, I was surprised, frustrated,'' Cunningham said.

Police departments big and small have been plagued for years by foreign hackers breaking into networks and causing varying level of mischief, from disabling email systems to more serious problems with 911 centres temporarily knocked offline. In some cases important case files have gone missing. But things have taken a dark turn recently. Criminal hackers are increasingly using brazen methods to increase pressure on law enforcement agencies to pay ransoms, including leaking or threatening to leak highly sensitive and potentially life-threatening information. The threat of ransomware has risen to a level that's impossible to ignore, with hardly a day going by without news of a hospital, private business or government agency being victimised. On Saturday, the operator of a major pipeline system that transports fuel across the East Coast said it had been victimized by a ransomware attack and had halted all pipeline operations to deal with the threat.

The increasingly defiant attacks on law enforcement agencies underscore how little ransomware gangs fear repercussions.

In Washington, DC, a Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate called Babuk hacked into the network of the city's police department and threatened to leak the identities of confidential informants unless an unspecified ransom was paid. A day after the initial threat was posted in late April, the gang tried to spur payment by leaking personal information of some police officers taken from background checks, including details of officers' past drug use, finances and — in at least one incident — of past sexual abuse.

Similar threats were made recently against a small police force in Maine. The police department in Dade City, a small town in Florida, currently has many of its files posted on the dark web by the ransomware gang Avaddon after the city decided not to pay the $450,000 worth of bitcoin that was demanded. Leaked files show pictures of a dead body from a crime scene.

Ransomware gangs have been leaking sensitive data from victims for well over a year, but experts said they've not seen such aggressive new tactics used before against police departments.

“It should be a wake-up call to government that it finally needs to take strong and decisive action,” said Brett Callow, a threat analyst at the security firm Emsisoft.

Making the ransomware attacks potentially more damaging, police are now able to collect and store more personal information than ever before through advances in surveillance equipment and technologies such as artificial intelligence and facial recognition software.

April Doss, the executive director of the Institute for Technology Law & Policy at Georgetown University Law School, said laws and regulations about how police collect, retain and secure that data are largely unsettled.

“Where that leaves us is with police departments getting to use a great deal of their own discretion in terms of what technologies they adopt and how they use them,” said Doss, who previously worked at the National Security Agency and recently wrote a book on cyberprivacy. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has called ransomware a “threat to national security” and said the issue is a top priority of the White House. Congress is exploring giving state and local governments grant money to boost their response to ransomware. Because ransomware is so lucrative for its perpetrators, who operate out of Western law enforcement's reach in Russia and other safe havens, experts say the most important tools for battling it are elementary cybersecurity measures.

Statistics of how many police departments have been hit by ransomware attacks are hard to come by, as is information on whether departments ever pay a ransom. There's no official count and not every incident is made public. Callow, the threat analyst, said he's counted at least 11 law enforcement agencies affected by ransomware since the beginning of 2020. Officers have been locked out of their computer systems and forced to resort to paper records. Prosecutors in Stuart, Florida, told local media last year they had to drop a case against suspected drug dealers after a local police department's files were encrypted by a ransomware gang. In the nation's capital, the final outcome is uncertain. The Babuk gang's threats to release more information have so far not come to pass and the files that were posted have been taken down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. turning the corner on coronavirus pandemic -White House's Zients

The United States is turning the corner on the coronavirus pandemic and U.S. health officials are now focused on getting more Americans vaccinated, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Sunday.I would say we are ...

Boats carrying hundred of migrants arrive in Italy's Lampedusa

Seven boats packed with hundreds of migrants arrived on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on Sunday, and officials said more people were expected as the weather improved.More than 1,000 people got off the vessels at Lampedusa, one of...

Naomi Osaka conflicted over holding the Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka is conflicted over whether the Tokyo Olympics should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.The second-ranked tennis player, who represents Japan, was asked about the games at the Italian Open on Sunday.Of course I would say I wa...

Pvt ambulance rates fixed in Agra; squad formed to check black marketing of COVID drugs

Amid a barrage of complaints about private ambulance operators charging exorbitantly to transport COVID-19 patients in Agra, the district administration on Sunday capped the fares, officials said.The Agra police also formed a squad and rele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021