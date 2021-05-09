Left Menu

Kejriwal urges Centre to increase monthly supply of Covid vaccines, fix uniform price for providing to govt, private hospitals

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urging to increase the monthly supply of vaccines to the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:35 IST
Kejriwal urges Centre to increase monthly supply of Covid vaccines, fix uniform price for providing to govt, private hospitals
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urging to increase the monthly supply of vaccines to the national capital. In the letter, Kejriwal also requested that a uniform price be fixed for the vaccines for supplies made to governments and to private hospitals.

He also requested the Centre for the implementation of the Universal Immunisation program and to direct Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to increase monthly supplies to Delhi to 60 lakh doses during May to July. Centre should actively monitor and supervise the manufacture of vaccines by the private parties so that the supplies in adequate numbers are made to all state governments and this crucial aspect is not left to the direction of private manufacturers, the letter said emphasising for the requisite number of vaccines to enable vaccination of all citizens.

"The inherent fallacy and danger in the current mechanism is that there is an obvious incentive for private manufacturers to prioritize supplies to private hospitals over supplies being made to Governments since, under the current mechanism, they will earn more from the latter," he wrote. He requested that the states should be allowed to develop separate apps or mechanism for vaccination of all citizens.

He further pointed out that there glitches in the Centre's CoWIN app, and asked for permission for states to make their own mechanisms for registration. He also said that many people who are not tech-savvy may not be able to register themselves.

"As we plan to expand vaccination for the 18-45 age group, such glitches should not be allowed to deprive people of vaccinations. Hence, I request you to allows states to develop separate apps or mechanisms other than apps to manage vaccinations," he said. Several other opposition leaders have also appealed to the Center for the same. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday demanded a universal vaccine programme for all and asserted that Rs 30,000 crore for vaccination is nothing for the Central government.

"Rs 30,000 crore is nothing for the Central government... There should be a universal vaccine program for all throughout the country," Banerjee said while addressing the state Assembly on Saturday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requested that states be allowed to make their own apps for registration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton takes fifth Spanish Grand Prix win in a row

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row for Mercedes on Sunday. The Britons 98th career victory, from his 100th pole position, was his third win in four rac...

Talks for national alliance of oppn parties to start soon: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that talks for the formation of an alliance of opposition parties at the national level will start in a few days, and he has discussed the issue with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.He also said that Congr...

Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 17; Metro services suspended, curbs on weddings at public places

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi was on Sunday extended up to May 17 morning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing stricter measures like suspension of Metro train services and prohibition of wedding ceremonies at public places to pre...

Mumbai sees 2,403 COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths, 3,375 recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai increased by 2,403 on Sunday to touch 6,76,475, while 68 deaths during the day took the toll to 13,817, an official said.It was the second consecutive day that the countrys financial capital saw a daily addition...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021