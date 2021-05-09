Left Menu

The Delhi Police recorded the statements of the victims of Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler here, officials said on Sunday.The police said the clash took place over vacating a flat in Model Town area.Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who has been named in the FIR in this case, is absconding and efforts are on to trace him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 19:49 IST
Chhatrasal brawl: Delhi Police records victims’ statements; hunt on to trace Sushil Kumar

The Delhi Police recorded the statements of the victims of Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler here, officials said on Sunday.

The police said the clash took place over vacating a flat in Model Town area.

Two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who has been named in the FIR in this case, is absconding and efforts are on to trace him. Raids are being conducted in Delhi/NCR and neighbouring states, a police officer said.

The victims alleged that Kumar was present at the spot when the incident took place, he said. A 23-year-old wrestler died and his two friends got injured after they were allegedly brutally assaulted by other wrestlers inside Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of the city on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the police, the brawl took place between Kumar, Ajay, Prince, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others in the parking area. Thereafter, police registered the case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Model Town Police Station.

''The crime scene and all the five vehicles were inspected. During the inspection, a double barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges was found in one Scorpio and two wooden sticks were also recovered from the spot.

''All the five vehicles and weapons of offense were seized. The crime scene was further inspected by forensic experts of FSL, Rohini,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu had said.

The police had apprehended one Prince Dalal (24), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, and seized one double barrel gun from his possession.

''It was not a case of trespassing. The accused took the victims inside the stadium where they assaulted them in the parking area. Kumar was present at the spot when the incident happened, however, police are investigating his role in the assault,'' an official source had said.

