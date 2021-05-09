Left Menu

MP: Fake Remdesivir containing salt and glucose in circulation

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 20:04 IST
MP: Fake Remdesivir containing salt and glucose in circulation
Representative Image

An inter-state gang supplied at least 1,200 spurious Remdesivir injections, which contained glucose water and salt, in Madhya Pradesh in the last one month, police said on Sunday.

These injections were sold as genuine Remdesivir, which is in high demand for treating COVID-19 patients, at exorbitant rates, a probe has revealed.

The Gujarat Police recently busted this racket in Surat and arrested six persons, Indore's Vijay Nagar police station inspector Tahjib Kaji told PTI.

''Investigation revealed that the gang with the help of one Sunil Mishra had supplied 1,200 fake Remdesivir injections in Madhya Pradesh in the last month,'' he said.

Kaji said Kaushal Vora, who was among the six persons arrested in Gujarat, had delivered a consignment of 700 fake injections to Mishra in Indore.

Mishra later went to Surat and brought a consignment of another 500 spurious injections, the police officer said.

''Of these 1,200 fake injections, 200 were sent to adjoining Dewas district from Indore, while 500 others were delivered to one Sapan Jain in Jabalpur,'' he added.

He said the Gujarat Police arrested Mishra in that state after the MP police passed on the information, while five accomplices of Mishra were arrested in Indore.

Kaji said the gang used to look for customers on social media under the garb of helping patients.

They used to charge anywhere between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 per injection, he said.

Police have seized seven such injections, manufactured in Gujarat, with the same batch numbers in Indore.

He said that MP police would seek the custody of the accused from Gujarat Police.

The investigation is also underway at the local level.

