More than 17.56 crore vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Union Health Ministry

The Centre has provided more than 17.56 crore vaccine doses to the states and Union Territories free of cost till now, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 20:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has provided more than 17.56 crore vaccine doses to the states and Union Territories free of cost till now, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Government of India has so far provided as many as 17,56,20,810 vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost.

Out of this the total consumption, including wastages, is 16,83,78,796 doses. "As many as 72,42,014 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. States with a negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces," the ministry said.

The ministry further said that 46,61,960 vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States and UTs within the next 3 days. As per provisional data issued at 8 am on Sunday, Lakshadweep has reported the maximum percentage of vaccine wastage at 22.74 per cent.

"The vaccine wastage in Haryana stands at 6.65 while there is 6.07 per cent wastage in Assam," the ministry added. As many as 16,94,39,663 vaccination doses had been administered in the country up to May 7.

Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy of the Government of India of containment and management of the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour). The COVID vaccination drive commenced in India on January 16. The healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from May 1. Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced since April 28. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the AarogyaSetu app. (ANI)

