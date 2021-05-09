Left Menu

Police here on Sunday arrested seven people, accused of selling clothes stolen from crematoria and graveyards. Circle Officer of Baraut Alok Singh on Sunday said a local cloth merchant and his aides used to steal clothes of the dead from crematoria and graveyards and resell these in the market after putting a company trademark.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 09-05-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:03 IST
UP: Cloth merchant, six others held on theft charge

Police here on Sunday arrested seven people, accused of selling clothes stolen from crematoria and graveyards. Circle Officer of Baraut Alok Singh on Sunday said a local cloth merchant and his aides used to steal clothes of the dead from crematoria and graveyards and resell these in the market after putting a company trademark. He said the accused have been indulging in this act for the past 10 years and the cloth merchant used to give Rs 300 daily to his aides for the act. The arrested people have been identified as cloth merchant Praveen Jain, his son Ashish Jain, nephew Rishabh Jain and aides Raju Sharma, Shravan Sharma, Bablu Kashyap and Shahrukh Khan. Police recovered 520 bedsheets, 127 kurtas, 140 shirts, 34 dhotis and 112 trademark stickers, he said.

