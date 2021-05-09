Unsuccessful DDC poll woman candidate detained at Srinagar airport with empty cartridge

A woman who had unsuccessfully contested the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir was detained at the airport here on Sunday after an empty cartridge was recovered from her baggage, officials said.

The woman has been identified as Shabeena Akther, a resident of Budgam district's Hayatpora area. Currently, she was staying at Hotel Mareen Resort, Humhama, they said.

Security forces found an empty cartridge in Akther's luggage during X-ray scanning. She was travelling to Chandigarh, the officials said.

She had contested the Jammu and Kashmir DDC polls but lost, they said.

Akther was handed over to the police for further investigation, they said.

