10 oxygen generation plants to come up in J-K soon, says LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday informed that 10 additional oxygen generation plants will soon come up in the union territory with the intervention of the Central government.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-05-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:19 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in the COVID-19 review meeting. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday informed that 10 additional oxygen generation plants will soon come up in the union territory with the intervention of the Central government. As per an official statement, two more triage centres will soon come up, one each in both the divisions to facilitate Covid patients. 50 per cent of the staff in government departments will attend offices as per duty rosters and the movement of employees will be strictly through passes during Corona Curfew.

The curfew that was in place to curtail the spread of the coronavirus has been extended till 7 am on May 17. A maximum of 25 people will be allowed to gather for marriages. During a high-level meeting of Covid Task Force, the LG told officers to reach out to patients, ensure the availability of doctors for telemedicine facility and intensify testing to identify affected patients as the early diagnosis has a better survival rate.

He was also informed that oxygen support beds are being increased in hospitals across the UT in a phased manner Jammu and Kashmir currently has 46,535 active COVID-19 cases, as per the union health ministry. So far, 1,62,535 recoveries and 2,672 deaths have been reported from the union territory.

76,04,448 COVID tests have been conducted in the Union Territory till now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

