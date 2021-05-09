Left Menu

Life of INA veteran Lalti Ram shall inspire every Indian, says President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday has expressed grief over the demise of Indian National Army (INA) veteran Lalti Ram, and said his passing away marked the end of a "great life-story devoted to the cause of India's freedom".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:20 IST
Life of INA veteran Lalti Ram shall inspire every Indian, says President Kovind
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday has expressed grief over the demise of Indian National Army (INA) veteran Lalti Ram, and said his passing away marked the end of a "great life-story devoted to the cause of India's freedom". "The demise of INA veteran Lalti Ram Ji marks the end of a great life story devoted to the cause of India's freedom. His saga shall inspire every Indian. My salutations to the great personality who will live forever in our memories. My condolences to his family and admirers," the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Indian National Army (INA) veteran Lalti Ram and said his courage and contribution to India's freedom struggle will never be forgotten. "Saddened by the demise of INA veteran Lalti Ram Ji. His courage and contributions to India's freedom struggle will never be forgotten. I recall my interactions with him. Greats like him have left an indelible mark on India's history," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled his demise and tweeted: "Lalati Ram ji will always be remembered for his service and dedication. He fought for India's independence as a strong pillar of the INA along with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," Shah tweeted. "His life struggle will always inspire us. May God grant salvation to the departed soul. Om Shanti Shanti!," he added.

The Late INA veteran, who passed away at the age of 98 on Sunday morning, was part of the artillery of the INA and had worked very closely with Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. In 2019, he was honoured by the Indian government for his contribution towards the freedom struggle of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Exporting vaccines heinous crime when people dying in our own country: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday attacked the Centre over the export of coronavirus vaccines, saying many lives could have been saved in India if the doses were given to people in the country first.He alleged the Centre dep...

Alarmed by teachers’ deaths, AMU VC asks ICMR to study if COVID ‘variant’ responsible

After 34 deaths among teachers and retired colleagues due to COVID and COVID-like symptoms, the AMU vice-chancellor wrote to the ICMR on Sunday, urging it to study if a particular coronavirus variant is circulating around the campus.In a le...

MBBS final year students being deployed for COVID duty in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday called upon the health institutions across the union territory to utilise the services of final year MBBS students for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild COVID-19 ...

TN logs 28,897 new COVID cases; Sterlite plant to produce oxygen from May 11

Tamil Nadus coronavirus spike continued unabated with 28,897 fresh cases being recorded in a single day, pushing the total caseload to 13.80 lakh while 236 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 15,648.The state government said the St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021