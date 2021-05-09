Maha: Meat shop owner killed, four accused held

A 47-year-old meat shop owner was allegedly murdered on Sunday by his distant relative and three others in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said.

Police have arrested the four accused following the incident, they said.

They are identified as Kunal Bawne (30), Raju Marotrao, Vicky Bawne and Balraj Katre, police said.

The victim, Jagdish Madne, was a resident of Patankar chowk in the city, an official said.

''Bawne is a distant relative of Madne, who ran a meat shop. On Sunday morning, Kunal also set up a similar shop some distance away from that of Madne's,'' he said.

Madne was irked over Bawne's move and asked him to set up the shop somewhere else. Soon, an argument broke out between them, and Bawne later came there with three other accused. One of them took out a sharp weapon and stabbed Madne in the back, the official said.

Madne collapsed on the ground. On being alerted, police reached the spot and took him to a hospital, where he died a few hours later, he added.

