Left Menu

COVID-19: Lockdown in Uttarakhand from May 11 to May 18

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday imposed a state-wide lockdown till May 18 in light of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-05-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 22:27 IST
COVID-19: Lockdown in Uttarakhand from May 11 to May 18
Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday imposed a state-wide lockdown till May 18 in light of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases. Cabinet minister and government Spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said that shops will only be open from 7 am to 10, except tomorrow (Monday), where shops will be open till 1 pm.

"Uttarakhand government has decided to impose 'COVID Curfew' between 6 am on May 11 and 6 am on May 18 across the state to contain the spread of the disease. Essential services will be allowed during this period," Uniyal said. Uniyal further said the not more than 20 people be allowed to attend a wedding ceremony, and for interstate movements, vehicles will not be allowed to take more than 50 per cent of passengers.

"Interstate travellers will now have to produce negative RT-PCR results not older than 72 hours and will have to register themselves on the Dehradun administration's portal. People of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo 7-day isolation," Uniyal said. He also informed Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat will inaugurate the vaccination drive for people above 18 years of age on Monday.

All those travelling to get vaccinated will be exempted from the ban for but they will have to show registration, the minister. In Uttarakhand, a total of 5,890 new COVID-19 cases, 180 deaths and 2,731 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vice President Naidu condoles death of Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra who passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19. I am distressed to receive the sad news of the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned ...

COVID-19 fight: Telangana to hire 50k docs temporarily

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed authorities concerned to recruit over 50,000 doctors on a temporary basis to help fight COVID-19 in the state.According to an official release, nurses, lab technicians, and ot...

COVID-19: Over 17 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeds the 17 crore mark on Sunday. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 17,01,53,432 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...

EXPLAINER-Jerusalem tense over evictions and holidays

East Jerusalem has seen nightly clashes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with Palestinians pitted against Israeli police and settlers.The issues and the scale of the protests have varied, covering religion, land and politics, but ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021