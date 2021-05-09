Left Menu

Grant IGST exemptions to donors getting COVID relief material from abroad: Sisodia to FM Sitharaman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 22:35 IST
Grant IGST exemptions to donors getting COVID relief material from abroad: Sisodia to FM Sitharaman
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to grant IGST exemptions to donors based in the country procuring COVID relief material from abroad.

Sisodia, who is also the finance minister of Delhi, wrote a letter to Sitharaman on Friday appreciating the central government's decision to waive integrated goods and services tax (IGST) till June 30 on COVID-19 relief goods donated or received free of cost from outside India for free distribution.

''There is another category of donor organisations, governmental, non-governmental or private, who are based in India and are directly procuring these items from abroad and donating it to Union or state governments,'' he said.

These organisations are not covered under IGST exemptions as they are not importing life-saving materials free of cost and paying for it, although they are finally donating it to the government for distribution among people without any charge, Sisodia said.

He requested IGST exemptions be given to such organisations saying they were doing philanthropic work and also because the tax they may act as a deterrent since they are anyway paying a premium on urgent shipment or airlift of relief goods from all over the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vice President Naidu condoles death of Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra who passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19. I am distressed to receive the sad news of the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and renowned ...

COVID-19 fight: Telangana to hire 50k docs temporarily

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed authorities concerned to recruit over 50,000 doctors on a temporary basis to help fight COVID-19 in the state.According to an official release, nurses, lab technicians, and ot...

COVID-19: Over 17 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeds the 17 crore mark on Sunday. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 17,01,53,432 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...

EXPLAINER-Jerusalem tense over evictions and holidays

East Jerusalem has seen nightly clashes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with Palestinians pitted against Israeli police and settlers.The issues and the scale of the protests have varied, covering religion, land and politics, but ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021