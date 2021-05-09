Maha:COVID-19 patient dies at govt hospital, kin attack doctor

Maha:COVID-19 patient dies at govt hospital, kin attack doctorPTI | Pune | Updated: 09-05-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 22:43 IST
A woman doctor and two staffers of a government hospital were attacked by two sons of a COVID-19 patient after his death at Indapur in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.
The 56-year-old patient died on Saturday due to COVID-19 complications during treatment, an officer said.
''Following the death of the patient, two of his sons came to the hospital and assaulted a woman doctor and two other members of staff,'' he said.
The duo was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
