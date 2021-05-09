Left Menu

1 dead, 7 injured in a shooting at a downtown Phoenix hotel

One man was killed and seven other people injured in a shooting inside a downtown Phoenix hotel early Sunday, police said.Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix hotel around 1230 a.m. Police said an altercation between a group of people between the ages of 18 and 22 who all were attending a function inside the hotel escalated into shots being fired.We do believe this is an isolated incident and not a random act, police spokeswoman Sgt. Maggie Cox said.

PTI | Phoenix | Updated: 09-05-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 22:43 IST
One man was killed and seven other people injured in a shooting inside a downtown Phoenix hotel early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix hotel around 12:30 a.m. Police said an altercation between a group of people between the ages of 18 and 22 who all were attending a function inside the hotel escalated into shots being fired.

“We do believe this is an isolated incident and not a random act,” police spokeswoman Sgt. Maggie Cox said. “We're still interviewing witnesses ... There was definitely more than one shooter.” It was unclear what kind of event was being held at the upscale hotel located near the city's convention center and close to the Arizona Diamondbacks' ballpark and Phoenix Suns' basketball arena.

Cox said arriving officers evacuated the hotel staff from the building before doing a search. They located the dead man and helped the victims get treatment before they were taken to hospitals.

The victims had “various injuries ... gunshot wound injuries,” according to Cox, who didn't provide any details.

Police at the scene had said earlier that it appeared none of the seven victims had life-threatening injuries, but there was no immediate update on their conditions.

A call to the hotel seeking comment on the shooting and the event being held wasn't immediately returned.

