Chhattisgarh: Three dead after drinking medicine to get high

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-05-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 22:48 IST
Three persons died after allegedly consuming an alcohol-based homeopathy medicine as a substitute for liquor in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said on Sunday.

The deaths occurred on May 7, but its cause came to light on Sunday after an investigation was carried out based on the autopsy report of one of the deceased, said R K Mishra, station house officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station here.

The deceased were identified as Manish Verma (37), Dalvir Singh Parmar (25) and Balvindar Singh (29), all residents of Pandri area here, he said.

''On May 7, Verma died at his home, while two others succumbed during treatment at Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital on the same day,'' he said.

Suspecting that Verma died of COVID-19, his family performed his final rites, Mishra said.

''However, the autopsy report of Singh indicated that he died due to unknown alcoholic poisoning, while Paramar due to a heart attack, following which police launched a probe,'' he said.

The investigation revealed that the trio had consumed some homeopathy medicine together as a replacement of alcohol, following which their condition deteriorated, the SHO said, adding that it was yet to be ascertained which medicine they had consumed.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

In a similar incident, nine persons had died in a village in Bilaspur district of the state between May 4 and 6 afterallegedly consuming an alcohol-based homeopathy syrup as replacement for liquor, police had said.

