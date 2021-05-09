Cong's Hanumantha Rao says Centre failed to control COVID-19, thanks SC for constituting national task force

While thanking the Supreme Court for constituting a National Task Force for the supply of oxygen, senior Congress leader Hanumantha Rao on Sunday slammed the Central government for its poor management of the COVID-19 crisis and said that it has failed to control the pandemic. "It is a failure on the part of the Government of India that it could not control the spread of Covid-19, due to which over the last four days nearly about 4 lakh people have been infected today with coronavirus and at least 4,000 people have lost their lives," Rao told ANI.

He further said that the decision of the Supreme Court would help in supplying the life-saving gas to places where there is high demand. "Despite the judiciary giving advise to the government several times on ways to control the spread of Coronavirus in the county, the Government of India is not bothered about the pandemic and was more interested in elections," he said.

He added that the government is also not maintaining transparency in the number of positive cases being recorded and the number of deaths taking place. The country is currently witnessing a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. With 4,03,738 new cases in the last 24 hours, India continued to report more than four lakh daily coronavirus infections for the fourth consecutive day. (ANI)

