Left Menu

42 oxygen plants in Andhra being established with help of NHAI

Amid the shortage of medical oxygen across the country, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is helping the Andhra Pradesh government in constructing 42 oxygen plants. The Andhra Pradesh Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar informed about it on Sunday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-05-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 23:28 IST
42 oxygen plants in Andhra being established with help of NHAI
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the shortage of medical oxygen across the country, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is helping the Andhra Pradesh government in constructing 42 oxygen plants. The Andhra Pradesh Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar informed about it on Sunday. "NHAI officials are executing work at four sites initially, as directed by the NHAI Headquarters. Those sites are at Amalapuram in East Godavari District (500 LPM), Madanapalli in Chittor District (500 LPM), Tadepalligudem in West Godavari District (1000 LPM) and Hindupur in Anantapur District (1000 LPM)," Bhaskar said.

Bhaskar further said that work at three sites has already started and the work at the fourth site will commence on Monday. "For the remaining 38 sites, all sites, as well as vendors, are finalised. However work will be started only after directions from NHAI Headquarters," he said.

According to the official data, there are 1,87,392 active COVID cases in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to construct 200-bed hospital in Gorakhpur: UP govt

US-based aircraft maker Boeing has proposed to construct a 200-bed ICU hospital at Vir Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of the proposed ...

Bengal Imams Association against Eid prayers in large groups

The Bengal Imams Association on Sunday urged members of the Muslim community not to hold Eid prayers in large groups in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.Chairman of the association, which represents over 26,000 mosques in Bengal, Mohamme...

Haryana extends lockdown by a week till May 17

The Haryana government on Sunday announced extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17.Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, Mahamari Alert Surkshit Haryana announced f...

Prominent female Saudi activist summoned in relation to case

Saudi Arabias most prominent womens rights activist was summoned by security officials on Sunday and informed of a supreme court decision that ultimately upholds her initial conviction, relatives told The Associated Press.The twists and tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021