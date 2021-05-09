Left Menu

Mumbai: Man, his parents booked for abetting wife's suicide

Fed up with the harassment, she allegedly committed suicide, her father said in his complaint.In her last message to her father, Sanjana had written that the trio had destroyed her life, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 23:40 IST
Mumbai: Man, his parents booked for abetting wife's suicide

An offence has been registered against a man and his parents after his 27-year-old wife committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train at Vikhroli railway station here allegedly due to harassment by them, a police official said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered by the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) for abetment of suicide, he said.

''The woman, Sanjana Shere, a resident of Vikhroli, died after jumping in front of a speeding train at the railway station on Friday. The incident was captured in CCTV camera,'' the official said.

Based on her father's statement, the Kurla GRP registered the case against her husband Harshad Shere, his father Siddharth and mother Sharada under IPC sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention).

The GRP later transferred the case to Vikhroli police station for further investigation.

Sanjana had married Harshad in May 2019. But soon after their marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her for not being able to bear a child and doubted her character. Fed up with the harassment, she allegedly committed suicide, her father said in his complaint.

''In her last message to her father, Sanjana had written that the trio had destroyed her life,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to construct 200-bed hospital in Gorakhpur: UP govt

US-based aircraft maker Boeing has proposed to construct a 200-bed ICU hospital at Vir Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of the proposed ...

Bengal Imams Association against Eid prayers in large groups

The Bengal Imams Association on Sunday urged members of the Muslim community not to hold Eid prayers in large groups in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.Chairman of the association, which represents over 26,000 mosques in Bengal, Mohamme...

Haryana extends lockdown by a week till May 17

The Haryana government on Sunday announced extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17.Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, Mahamari Alert Surkshit Haryana announced f...

Prominent female Saudi activist summoned in relation to case

Saudi Arabias most prominent womens rights activist was summoned by security officials on Sunday and informed of a supreme court decision that ultimately upholds her initial conviction, relatives told The Associated Press.The twists and tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021