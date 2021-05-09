Mumbai: Man, his parents booked for abetting wife's suicide

An offence has been registered against a man and his parents after his 27-year-old wife committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train at Vikhroli railway station here allegedly due to harassment by them, a police official said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered by the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) for abetment of suicide, he said.

''The woman, Sanjana Shere, a resident of Vikhroli, died after jumping in front of a speeding train at the railway station on Friday. The incident was captured in CCTV camera,'' the official said.

Based on her father's statement, the Kurla GRP registered the case against her husband Harshad Shere, his father Siddharth and mother Sharada under IPC sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention).

The GRP later transferred the case to Vikhroli police station for further investigation.

Sanjana had married Harshad in May 2019. But soon after their marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her for not being able to bear a child and doubted her character. Fed up with the harassment, she allegedly committed suicide, her father said in his complaint.

''In her last message to her father, Sanjana had written that the trio had destroyed her life,'' the official said.

