Left Menu

Top judges in Brazil want review after deadly police raid

But both indicators have crept back up to around pre-pandemic levels.Rios police claim that the May 6 operation in the Jacarezinho favela of Rios north zone was the result of 10 months of intelligence gathering.

PTI | Brasilia | Updated: 09-05-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 23:53 IST
Top judges in Brazil want review after deadly police raid

Several justices from Brazil's Supreme Court say a ruling last year that banned police operations in Rio de Janeiro favelas, or slums, must now be reviewed after one of the city's deadliest police operations.

Brazil's Supreme Court issued a ruling last year prohibiting police operations in Rio's favelas during the pandemic unless “absolutely exceptional.” In a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Supreme Court justice Marco Aurélio Mello didn't say whether the May 6 raid violated that ruling. Rather, he said that the court's ruling should have been reviewed as the pandemic persisted.

“The decision stemmed from an assumption that the injunction would be temporary and there would be an obstacle for a few months,” he said. “The state is the law. Trafficking really needs to be fought.” Three other justices from the 11-member court agreed with Mello that the issue must now be revisited. They spoke with the AP on condition of anonymity given the sensitive nature of the issue.

Authorities said one police officer and 27 people described by the police as criminals died in the raid. Residents and activists claimed human rights abuses.

Last year's Supreme Court ruling came after police fatally shot a 14-year-old in a home where there was no indication of any illegal activity. It caused a decline in police operations throughout the middle of last year, as reflected by a plunge in the number of shootouts reported by Crossfire, a non-governmental group that monitors violence, and in official state data on deaths resulting from police intervention. But both indicators have crept back up to around pre-pandemic levels.

Rio's police claim that the May 6 operation in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio's north zone was the result of 10 months of intelligence gathering. It issued 21 arrest warrants, but only arrested three of the targets.

Justice Mello said that the action in Jacarezinho cannot be classified as “intelligence work,” given how many deaths it produced. He said an investigation should be brought to the federal level.

“We don't have the death penalty here. Criminals need to be arrested. We must obstruct the entry of weapons in Brazil, but it is not possible to have an event of this magnitude and think that there isn't something out of context,” he said.

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin requested investigations and said there were “indications of arbitrary execution.” Sociologist Daniel Hirata of the Fluminense Federal University criticized the police operation. “Today in Rio, we have the use of force without respect for legal limitations,'' he said. “When you have an operation with almost 30 dead, something has gone wrong.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to construct 200-bed hospital in Gorakhpur: UP govt

US-based aircraft maker Boeing has proposed to construct a 200-bed ICU hospital at Vir Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of the proposed ...

Bengal Imams Association against Eid prayers in large groups

The Bengal Imams Association on Sunday urged members of the Muslim community not to hold Eid prayers in large groups in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.Chairman of the association, which represents over 26,000 mosques in Bengal, Mohamme...

Haryana extends lockdown by a week till May 17

The Haryana government on Sunday announced extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17.Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, Mahamari Alert Surkshit Haryana announced f...

Prominent female Saudi activist summoned in relation to case

Saudi Arabias most prominent womens rights activist was summoned by security officials on Sunday and informed of a supreme court decision that ultimately upholds her initial conviction, relatives told The Associated Press.The twists and tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021