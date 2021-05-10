Left Menu

No politics in social service, help all:Gadkari to BJP workers

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-05-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 00:05 IST
No politics in social service, help all:Gadkari to BJP workers

Union minister and BJP MP Nitin Gadkari on Sunday appealed to BJP workers to not play politics while doing social service and asked them to reach out to people with all possible help in the time of the pandemic.

Addressing the party workers virtually at the conclusion of the BJP Nagpur executive meeting, the senior BJP leader said no one knows the post-COVID future, and one should ''think for the best and prepare for the worst''.

He also asked the party workers to diligently follow the pandemic protocols, saying the BJP has lost many workers this time.

''Don't do politics in social service as only the good work done by you will credit the workers as well as the BJP.

Social work should be done in the interest of the people.

Politics does not only mean to be in power, but it is social work and nationalism.

''We should stand with society and the poor without thinking about caste, religion or party and help all, which will surely bear fruits for the BJP in the future through this good work,'' he said.

Gadkari said no one should step out of his or her house without any valid reason and always wear a face mask, maintain social distance and follow all protocols of the pandemic.

''You should first start following these protocols before asking the people to do so through the word of mouth,'' he said.

Gadkari further said many public representatives and corporators have expressed their desire to open hospitals and COVID centres.

''However, this is a very risky work because someone might get infected again... mistakes may happen while administering injection or oxygen and a huge problem will arise if someone loses life in this process,'' he said and advised that the number of beds be increased in the existing hospitals only.

''It will be better if such COVID centres are opened by the existing hospitals only as they have the required number of doctors, nurses and staff for the purpose,'' he added.

During his address, Gadkari praised threelocal BJP workers for helping people by providing them with oxygen cylinders and concentrators.

Gadkari also asked the party workers to focus on arranging blood and plasma without holding any blood donation camps.

He said blood and plasma can be arranged from donors from their respective wards in limited numbers in blood banks.

Gadkari also asked the party workers to arrange well-equiped ambulance services and vehicles for carrying dead bodiesin every district in the Vidarbha region in east Maharashtra.

The Nagpur MP appealed to the party workers to arrange for food and medicines for their colleagues who are in need and focus on helping senior citizens with water and other things at vaccination camps.

Appealing to the party workers to not take the pandemic lightly, Gadkari asked them to work through video conferencing and use mobile phones for communication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to construct 200-bed hospital in Gorakhpur: UP govt

US-based aircraft maker Boeing has proposed to construct a 200-bed ICU hospital at Vir Bahadur Singh Sports College in Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of the proposed ...

Bengal Imams Association against Eid prayers in large groups

The Bengal Imams Association on Sunday urged members of the Muslim community not to hold Eid prayers in large groups in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.Chairman of the association, which represents over 26,000 mosques in Bengal, Mohamme...

Haryana extends lockdown by a week till May 17

The Haryana government on Sunday announced extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by a week till May 17.Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, Mahamari Alert Surkshit Haryana announced f...

Prominent female Saudi activist summoned in relation to case

Saudi Arabias most prominent womens rights activist was summoned by security officials on Sunday and informed of a supreme court decision that ultimately upholds her initial conviction, relatives told The Associated Press.The twists and tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021