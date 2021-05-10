U.N. Security Council to discuss East Jerusalem tensions on Monday

U.N. Security Council to discuss East Jerusalem tensions on MondayReuters | New York | Updated: 10-05-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 02:21 IST
The United Nations Security Council will on Monday privately discuss rising tensions in East Jerusalem around al Aqsa, Islam's third-holiest mosque.
Diplomats said the briefing was requested by nearly two-thirds of the 15-member council - Tunisia, Ireland, China, Estonia, France, Norway, Niger, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Vietnam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
