U.S. expresses 'serious concerns' about Jerusalem clashes, evictions of Palestinians

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday expressed "serious concerns" about violent clashes in Jerusalem in recent days in a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, the White House said in a statement.

"Mr. Sullivan also reiterated the United States’ serious concerns about the potential evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood," the White House said in a readout of the call between Sullivan and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.

"They agreed that the launching of rocket attacks and incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israel is unacceptable and must be condemned," the White House added.