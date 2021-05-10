COVID positive SP leader Azam Khan, son shifted to Lucknow hospital from Sitapur jail
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan were shifted to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital from Sitapur jail on Sunday for COVID treatment, police said on Sunday.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2021 06:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 06:17 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Khan were shifted to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital from Sitapur jail on Sunday for COVID treatment, police said on Sunday.
The father-son duo was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30. According to sources, Azam Khan's health suddenly deteriorated on Sunday following which he along with his son was sent to Lucknow by an ambulance.
Azam Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February last year with more than a hundred cases registered against him. His son Abdullah has also been lodged in Sitapur jail in several cases filed against him. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abdullah
- Azam Khan
- COVID
- Abdullah Khan
- Sitapur
- Samajwadi Party
ALSO READ
China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs nine a day earlier
Pakistan offers relief materials to India to help fight COVID-19
US will rapidly deploy additional support to India amid COVID-19 surge: Blinken
U.S. to send aid to India government, healthcare workers to battle COVID-19 crisis
Thailand sets daily record of COVID-19 deaths for second day