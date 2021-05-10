U.N. chief urges Israel to exercise restraint in East Jerusalem

U.N. chief urges Israel to exercise restraint in East JerusalemReuters | New Yor | Updated: 10-05-2021 06:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 06:20 IST
U.N. chief Antonio Guterres believes Israel "must exercise maximum restraint and respect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly," a U.N. spokesman said on Sunday, as tensions rise in East Jerusalem around al Aqsa, Islam's third-holiest mosque. "The Secretary-General expresses his deep concern over the continuing violence in occupied East Jerusalem, as well as the possible evictions of Palestinian families from their homes," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
"He urges Israel to cease demolitions and evictions." Guterres urged that the status quo at the holy sites be upheld and respected, Dujarric said.
