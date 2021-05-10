Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site

Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy sitePTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-05-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 11:38 IST
Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters inside a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday.
Officers fired tear gas and stun grenades and protesters hurled stones and other objects at police.
Police said protesters threw stones from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound onto an adjoining roadway.
Palestinians reported stun grenades fired into the mosque compound, with dozens injured. AMS AMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
