At least 6 killed in suicide bombing in Somalia's capital

At least 6 killed in suicide bombing in Somalia's capitalPTI | Mogadishu | Updated: 10-05-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 11:41 IST
Police in Somalia say at least six people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked a police station in the capital, Mogadishu.
Spokesman Sadiq Ali Aden told reporters that another six people were wounded in Sunday night's attack on the Waberi district station.
The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility. The group often targets security forces in Mogadishu.
AMS
