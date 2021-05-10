Left Menu

Lookout notice against Navneet Kalra in oxygen concentrator black-marketing case

Four men were arrested during the raids.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 11:55 IST
The Delhi Police has issued a lookout notice against businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with the recovery of over 500 oxygen concentrators from his restaurants, officials said on Monday.

It is suspected that Kalra has left Delhi along with his family.

''A lookout notice has been issued against Kalra in connection with the alleged hoarding and black-marketing of oxygen concentrators,'' a senior police officer said.

The police had earlier said that teams had been formed and raids were being conducted in the Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states.

On Friday, 105 oxygen concentrators were recovered from two upscale restaurants in south Delhi's Khan Market area. The restaurants are owned by Kalra.

On Saturday, the police transferred the case to the Crime Branch.

On Thursday, 419 oxygen concentrators were recovered from another restaurant owned by Kalra and a farmhouse in south Delhi. Four men were arrested during the raids. The oxygen concentrators had been imported from China by a private company.

Kalra is on the run since the raids, and his mobile phone is switched off, according to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

