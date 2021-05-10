Left Menu

Delhi HC issues notice on PIL seeking ex-gratia relief to kin of deceased judicial members, Court staff

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response on a Public Interest Litigation seeking direction to respondents to hold Late K Venugopal, Family Judge, Saket District Courts and Late Kamran Khan, MM, Dwarka District Courts, Delhi who recently lost their lives while performing their duties as frontline warriors and pay an amount of Rs 1 Crore each to the kith and kin of the deceased judicial members as an ex-gratia relief.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:10 IST
Delhi HC issues notice on PIL seeking ex-gratia relief to kin of deceased judicial members, Court staff
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Sushil Batra The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response on a Public Interest Litigation seeking direction to respondents to hold Late K Venugopal, Family Judge, Saket District Courts and Late Kamran Khan, MM, Dwarka District Courts, Delhi who recently lost their lives while performing their duties as frontline warriors and pay an amount of Rs 1 Crore each to the kith and kin of the deceased judicial members as an ex-gratia relief.

The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh on Monday issued notice to the Government of NCT of Delhi and Delhi High Court Registrar General and others and posted the matter for June 4. The petition also sought direction to Delhi Government and its various departments to pay appropriate ex-gratia relief to kith and kin not being less than Rs 50 lakhs per to officer/employee/court staff and further direct the respondents to provide employment to the next of the deceased on compassionate grounds.

The Petitioner, Tanveer Ahmad Mir, practicing lawyer also sought direction to the office of Registrar General of Delhi High Court to immediately collate and place on record the details of the members of other lower judiciary court staff, the court staff of the Delhi High Court who unfortunately may have lost their lives due to COVID-19 while performing their duties. A considerable number of officers of the lower judiciary, court staff and Registry officials at the moment are further undergoing a harrowing experience of not only being unable to meet the medical expenses of the treatment of their near and dear ones as well as family members but also a number of officers and their immediate relatives most, unfortunately, have lost their lives as well, the plea states.

It also added that right from April 2020 onwards the subordinate judiciary and the court staff at the risk of their very lives, the livelihood of their family members came down to the court premises, organized the filings and achieved the target of complete coordination between the general public at large, the lawyers community as well as the judicial community. During this period of time, a number of court staff members belonging to the lower judiciary as well as judicial officers got infected but nevertheless attended the court hearings, facilitated the same for the benefit of the general public at large. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks hit fresh record high as miners rally

European stocks extended a record-setting rally on Monday as optimism about the reopening of economies and easy monetary policy lifted cyclical sectors, including mining and financials.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1 to hit a fres...

Joint venture aims to make 1B doses for Chinese

A Chinese pharmaceutical company and BioNTech SE, the co-developer of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, are setting up a joint venture in China with the capacity to manufacture up to 1 billion doses of the shot to protect against COVID-19.Shangh...

China tech share weakness offsets strength in energy, healthcare stocks

China stocks wavered with no clear direction on Monday, as losses in tech shares amid Beijings deepening anti-monopoly war offset gains in energy and healthcare companies. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1 to 4,992.42, but the Shanghai C...

Vaccination strategy equitable, "overzealous" intervention to have consequences: Centre to SC

The vaccination strategy for COVID-19 has been formulated by the Centre in a just, equitable, non-discriminatory manner and any overzealous judicial intervention may result in unforeseen consequences, the government has told the Supreme Cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021