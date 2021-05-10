Left Menu

Request for early hearing to PIL against Central Vista construction; HC says file application

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:22 IST
Request for early hearing to PIL against Central Vista construction; HC says file application

A request was made to the Delhi High Court on Monday to give an early hearing to a PIL seeking a stay on the construction of the Central Vista here amid the raging COVID pandemic.

The request was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, and the court said an early hearing application be filed first.

Luthra told the bench that he was mentioning the matter as the Supreme Court on May 7 asked the petitioners to seek urgent hearing before the high court on May 10.

Petitioners -- Anya Malhotra, who works as a translator, and Sohail Hashmi, a historian and documentary filmmaker -- had moved the apex court against the high court's May 4 order adjourning their plea to May 17.

The high court had adjourned the matter saying it first wants to study the apex court's January 5 judgement giving a go ahead to the Central Vista project.

In the appeal before the Supreme Court, the petitioners had contended that the project was not an essential activity and therefore, it can be put on hold for now during the pandemic.

In the hearing before the apex court, Luthra had said that the plea was only opposed to the permission granted for continuing the construction going on at Rajpath, Central Vista stretch and gardens.

“Labours are being transported from Sarai Kale Khan and Karol Bagh area to Rajpath and Central Vista, where construction work is going on. This enhances chances of spread of COVID infection among them,” Luthra had told the apex court.

On Monday, he made the same argument before the high court while seeking an early hearing of the matter.

The application for early hearing is likely to be heard by the high court on Tuesday, May 11.

Luthra had told the apex court that when the nation was considering lockdown and even the Indian Premier League is being shut, the construction activity cannot be allowed.

The plea before the high court has contended that the project has the potential to be a super spreader if allowed to continue during the pandemic.

It has also contended that the continuation of the project was a matter of concern in view of the ''crumbling'' healthcare system and the lives at stake of the workers employed at the construction site.

The project entails construction activity on Rajpath and the surrounding lawns from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhawan, the plea, filed through advocates Gautam Khazanchi and Pradyuman Kaistha, has said.

The project envisages constructing a new Parliament House, a new residential complex that will house the Prime Minister and the Vice-President, as well as several new office buildings and a Central Secretariat to accommodate Ministry offices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks hit fresh record high as miners rally

European stocks extended a record-setting rally on Monday as optimism about the reopening of economies and easy monetary policy lifted cyclical sectors, including mining and financials.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1 to hit a fres...

Joint venture aims to make 1B doses for Chinese

A Chinese pharmaceutical company and BioNTech SE, the co-developer of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, are setting up a joint venture in China with the capacity to manufacture up to 1 billion doses of the shot to protect against COVID-19.Shangh...

China tech share weakness offsets strength in energy, healthcare stocks

China stocks wavered with no clear direction on Monday, as losses in tech shares amid Beijings deepening anti-monopoly war offset gains in energy and healthcare companies. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1 to 4,992.42, but the Shanghai C...

Vaccination strategy equitable, "overzealous" intervention to have consequences: Centre to SC

The vaccination strategy for COVID-19 has been formulated by the Centre in a just, equitable, non-discriminatory manner and any overzealous judicial intervention may result in unforeseen consequences, the government has told the Supreme Cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021