Hit by COVID, Senegal's women find renewed hope in fishing

Dieng is among more than a thousand women in Bargny, and many more in the other villages dotting Senegals sandy coast, who process fish the crucial link in a chain that constitutes one of the country's largest exports and employs hundreds of thousands of its residents. It was catastrophic all of our lives changed, Dieng said.

PTI | Dakar | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:28 IST
Since her birth on Senegal's coast, the ocean has always given Ndeye Yacine Dieng life. Her grandfather was a fisherman, and her grandmother and mother processed fish. Like generations of women, she now helps support her family in the small community of Bargny by drying, smoking, salting, and fermenting the catch brought home by male villagers. They were baptized by fish, these women say.

But when the pandemic struck, boats that once took as many as 50 men out to sea carried only a few. Many residents were too terrified to leave their houses, let alone fish, for fear of catching the virus. When the local women did manage to get their hands on fish to process, they lacked the usual buyers, as markets shut down and neighboring landlocked countries closed their borders. Without savings, many families went from three meals a day to one or two. Dieng is among more than a thousand women in Bargny, and many more in the other villages dotting Senegal's sandy coast, who process fish — the crucial link in a chain that constitutes one of the country's largest exports and employs hundreds of thousands of its residents.

"It was catastrophic — all of our lives changed," Dieng said. But, she noted, "Our community is a community of solidarity." That spirit sounds throughout Senegal with the motto "Teranga," a word in the Wolof language for hospitality, community, and solidarity. Across the country, people tell each other: "one's ensemble," a French phrase meaning "we are in this together."

