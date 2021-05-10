COVID-19 management: SC adjourns hearing to May 13 due to technical glitches

The Supreme Court Monday said it will hear on May 13 the suo motu case on management of COVID-19 on account of technical glitches. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, L N Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said, “Our server is down today. We judges had discussion among ourselves and have decided to take up the matter on Thursday”. Justice Bhat further said that in the meantime judges will go through the Centre's compliance affidavit filed late night and even amicus curiae in the matter will get time to go through the government’s response.

