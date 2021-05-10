Left Menu

2 held for black-marketing of oxygen cylinders: Police

The accused started misappropriating the oxygen cylinders issued for ambulances to transport critically ill-patients, the police said, adding that he received money from the buyers through Paytm.Pawan was being helped by his associates, Vipin Nagar and Rohit Nagar, who are also paramedics.The police have arrested Vipin, while efforts are on to nab Rohit.The matter was reported by a woman at the Ambedkar Nagar police station in south Delhi on May 6.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 13:14 IST
2 held for black-marketing of oxygen cylinders: Police

The Delhi Police has arrested two paramedics working with the CATS ambulance service in connection with a case of alleged black-marketing of oxygen cylinders, officials said on Monday.

The main accused, Pawan (21), is a resident of Dakshinpuri. He is a trained paramedic and worked with the CATS ambulance service. He used to charge Rs 40,000 for a 15-litre cylinder and Rs 90,000 for a 50-litre cylinder, the police said.

He circulated his mobile phone number on Instagram and soon started receiving requests for oxygen cylinders. The accused started misappropriating the oxygen cylinders issued for ambulances to transport critically ill-patients, the police said, adding that he received money from the buyers through Paytm.

Pawan was being helped by his associates, Vipin Nagar and Rohit Nagar, who are also paramedics.

The police have arrested Vipin, while efforts are on to nab Rohit.

The matter was reported by a woman at the Ambedkar Nagar police station in south Delhi on May 6. In her complaint, she stated that a man posted a mobile number with a message on social media about supplying oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients and when she called the number, he asked for Rs 90,000 for a 50-litre oxygen cylinder.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, 51(B) of the Disaster Management Act and 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

''We mounted technical surveillance and developed local intelligence, which helped in apprehending Pawan. A mobile phone was also seized from his possession. During interrogation, Pawan said he has been working as a paramedic with the CATS ambulance services for two years,'' he said.

The police found out that many people had contacted Pawan for oxygen cylinders.

On checking his Paytm account, they found out that the accused had received large amounts of money, the DCP said.

''A raid was conducted at Pawan's warehouse and two oxygen cylinders (a 50-litre cylinder and a 15-litre cylinder) were seized along with 32 PPE kits. Cash amounting to Rs 1 lakh was also recovered from his house,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine reach Kochi

The first batch of 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield arrived at Kochi airport from Pune around 12 noon today, informed Airport authorities. As per the Public Relations Department of State government, the vaccine doses which arrived today have be...

EMERGING MARKETS-South African rand rises; EMFX near record high against weak dollar

Emerging market currencies hovered around record-high levels on Monday as weak U.S. jobs data kept the dollar under pressure, while South Africas rand rose to a 16-month peak after Moodys skipped a sovereign rating review. MSCIs index of em...

NCP calls for 'one nation, one policy' to tackle COVID-19

The ruling NCP and Congress in Maharashtra on Monday hit out at the Centre over its handling of the COVID-19 situation in the country and called for one nation, one policy to fight the pandemic.State Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader...

UAE to bar travel from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka from Wednesday

The United Arab Emirates will bar entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka starting Wednesday, as part of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countrys National Emergency Crisis and Disaster...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021