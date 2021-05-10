Left Menu

Strict measures taken to curb COVID spread, total lockdown to hamper livelihood: Bengal CM

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 13:15 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that strict measures have been taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state, while also maintaining that a total lockdown, if imposed, will hamper livelihood of people.

She urged the central government to facilitate free- of-cost vaccination for all.

''We have taken strict measures, a total lockdown will hamper livelihood of people,'' Banerjee said, addressing a press conference at the state secretariat following the first cabinet meeting of her newly formed government.

The CM further said that her government has sought three crore vaccine doses from the Centre for West Bengal, of which one crore will be distributed among private hospitals.

Contending that peace prevails in the state, Banerjee affirmed that her government will act against anyone circulating fake videos over post-post violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

