Delhi riots: HC grants 3-week bail to Natasha Narwal to perform last rites of father

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 13:30 IST
Delhi riots: HC grants 3-week bail to Natasha Narwal to perform last rites of father

The Delhi High Court Monday granted bail to JNU student Natasha Narwal, arrested last year in May in connection with the communal riots in north-east Delhi to perform the last rites of her father who succumbed to COVID-19.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and A J Bhambhani granted interim bail to Narwal, a Pinjra Tod activist, for three weeks subject to her furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The court granted the relief as her brother is also infected with COVID-19 and the state did not oppose the plea moved by her through advocate Adit S Pujari.

Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) was founded in 2015 to make hostels and paying guest accommodations less restrictive for women students.

