Delhi HC grants interim bail to Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted three weeks interim bail to Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal after her father passed away due to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 13:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted three weeks interim bail to Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal after her father passed away due to COVID-19. A Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambani granted interim bail for three weeks to Natasha Narwal asking her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The court has directed Narwal to provide her telephone number to the Special Cell of Delhi Police and to the concerned SHO, where her address is and to keep the provided phone number operational. The court also directed Narwal not to speak or post anything on social media about the pending case or issue.

The court has directed Narwal to wear a PPE kit at the time of the cremation and to undergo a RT-PCR test at the time of surrender. Natasha Narwal was presently in judicial custody in the larger conspiracy case relating to the North East Delhi violence case under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Narwal was named an accused by the Delhi Police in three FIRs registered in connection with the protest during the violence in northeast Delhi. Narwal was arrested on March 23, 2020, in connection with a case related to anti-CAA protests in Jafrabad of northeast Delhi but was granted bail thereafter.

However, soon after getting bail, she was again arrested by Delhi Police on March 24, 2020, in another case and is now under judicial custody. She was also arrested in a third case related to her role in north-east Delhi violence matter. (ANI)

