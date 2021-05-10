Left Menu

Fire breaks out at biggets lab conducting over 1000 RT-PCR COVID tests daily in Delhi

Fire broke out at a private lab in South Delhi's Greater Kailash on Monday, said the Delhi police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 13:50 IST
Fire breaks out at biggets lab conducting over 1000 RT-PCR COVID tests daily in Delhi
Fire broke out at a testing lab in Greater Kailash on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Fire broke out at a private lab in South Delhi's Greater Kailash on Monday, said the Delhi police. There were no causalities in the fire mishap, said the police.

According to the police, fire broke out at the Bhasin lab in the S Block of Greater Kailash today. It is the biggest lab of South Delhi conducting more than 1000 RT-PCR COVID tests and other tests on a daily basis, the police said.

The police stated that the entire staff of Greater Kailash police station rushed to the spot and helped the staff of the lab to get out of the premises. The fire was doused after seven fire tenders reached the spot.

"There were no causalities. Swift action of Greater Kailash police station has saved lives of staff and patients of lab who came there for testing," the police added.

