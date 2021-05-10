Left Menu

UP man booked for black marketing of oxygen cylinders after audio goes viral

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 13:58 IST
UP man booked for black marketing of oxygen cylinders after audio goes viral
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An FIR was lodged here against a trader whose audio related to black marketing of oxygen cylinders went viral on social media, police said on Monday.

In the viral clip, the accused, Paras Gupta, can be heard demanding Rs 40,000 for one cylinder from a family that is being treated in home isolation, Drug Inspector Urmila Verma said.

The FIR was registered at Prem Nagar police station on Sunday night under the Epidemic Act and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

On Saturday, Bareilly MP and Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar complained to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the ''big shortage'' of empty oxygen cylinders and the high prices of medical equipment in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-'A batsman's dream': UK study says bamboo beats willow

If a group of Cambridge University scientists have their way, cricket fans might soon have to become accustomed to the sound of leather on bamboo. A study conducted by Darshil Shah and Ben Tinkler-Davies of Cambridge University said that ba...

Vistara to start Delhi-Tokyo flights from June 16

Vistara said on Monday it will start flights on the Delhi-Tokyo route from June 16 under the air bubble arrangement formed between India and Japan.The airline will fly once a week between the two capital cities, said its statement. Vistaras...

UAE to bar travel from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka from Wednesday

The United Arab Emirates will bar entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka starting Wednesday, as part of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countrys National Emergency Crisis and Disaste...

Japan Prime Minister urges govt to fast-track domestic COVID-19 vaccine approval process

Tokyo Japan, May 10 ANISputnik Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged the government on Monday to accelerate the approval process for homemade COVID-19 vaccines. We need to consider revising the system, to approve trials more quickly, S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021