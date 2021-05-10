Sure we will get clean chit in Narada scam probe, says Firhad Hakim

Left Menu

Updated: 10-05-2021 14:01 IST
West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim . Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim on Monday said that he was sure that "we will get a clean chit" in the Narada scam being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him and other TMC leaders. "I believe in the judiciary and I am sure we will get a clean chit. It is good that it is going to the court now and I will say my words and the judiciary will do justice," he said on being asked about West Bengal Governor sanctioning prosecution against him in the Narada case.

He further alleged that the Central Government and the Prime Minister have failed to tackle the COVID-19 situation. "This is time to work, as the Central Government and Prime Minister have failed to tackle the COVID-19 situation. It is a hard time for all of us and we will fight definitely with the blessings of God," he added.

Earlier in the day, Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim were among the 43 Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were sworn in as ministers in Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet on Monday here at Raj Bhavan. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sanctioned the prosecution of former ministers and TMC top brass Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee in the Narada scam being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Narada scam made national headlines in 2014 when Journalist Matthew Samuel conducted a sting operation in Kolkata. In the purported sting operation video, TMC leaders were seen taking money. A police officer was also seen in the video. According to CBI sources, permission was sought from the Governor to file a chargesheet under Section 6 of the Anti-Corruption Act against the four ministers. Finally, Dhankhar has given his consent. (ANI)

