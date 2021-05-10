3.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine reach Kochi
The first batch of 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield arrived at Kochi airport from Pune around 12 noon today, informed Airport authorities.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:29 IST
The first batch of 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield arrived at Kochi airport from Pune around 12 noon today, informed Airport authorities. As per the Public Relations Department of State government, the vaccine doses which arrived today have been shifted to the warehouse of Kerala Medical Services Corporation from where they will be supplied to other districts of Kerala soon.
The Kerala government had placed an order for over one crore doses of vaccine to accelerate the vaccination drive in the state. Earlier Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that "it has been informed that the State will get a small portion of doses this month. So, the vaccination drive for those in 18-45 will be prioritised".
He had said the state government would initiate steps to ensure the availability of enough vaccines and take the matter up with the Centre. Kerala High Court had also sought information from the Centre last week on the time frame in which the state government would get its share of vaccines. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala Medical Services
- Kochi
- Kerala
- Covishield
- State
- Pinarayi Vijayan
ALSO READ
Kerala polls: Two police officers suspended for violation of Model Code of Conduct
Kerala CM condoles death of Justice Shantanagoudar
Kerala CM writes to Yogi Adityanath, requests better treatment for jailed journalist
Kerala bride dons PPE kit to marry COVID positive groom in hospital
Kerala CM writes to Yogi Adityanath to provide journo Kappan expert medical care