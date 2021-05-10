Left Menu

Negative RT-PCR report must to enter high Himalayan valleys in Uttarakhand

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:37 IST
Negative RT-PCR report must to enter high Himalayan valleys in Uttarakhand

People going to the high Himalayan valleys of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas in Dharchula sub division will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than a week, officials said on Monday.

The administration has discussed the matter with locals and okayed the move, they said.

People will be given permission to proceed to these valleys only after they produce a negative RT-PCR test report for COVID-19, Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate A K Shukla said.

''We have taken the step to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to the high Himalayan valleys,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Seven Group makes takeover bid for Boral

Australias Seven Group Holdings on Monday made an offer to buy the remaining shares in Boral it does not already own, valuing the building materials supplier at A7.91 billion 6.23 billion.Seven Group, which holds about a 23 stake in Boral t...

Rupee settles 16 paise higher at 73.35 against dollar; rises for 3rd session

The rupee rose by 16 paise to close at 73.35 provisional against the US dollar on Monday, marking its third straight session of gains on the back of positive domestic equities and weak American currency.At the interbank forex market, the ru...

Kejriwal govt spent around Rs 804.93 cr on advertisement since 2015 but has not opened a single new hospital: BJP citing RTI reply.

Kejriwal govt spent around Rs 804.93 cr on advertisement since 2015 but has not opened a single new hospital BJP citing RTI reply....

China to draw 'separation line' on peak of Mount Everest

China will draw a separation line atop Mount Everest to prevent the coronavirus from being spread by climbers ascending Nepals side of the mountain, Chinese state media reported Monday.A team of Tibetan mountaineering guides will set up the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021