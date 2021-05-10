U'khand: Man arrested for black marketing of oximetres, oxygen flowmetres

A man was arrested here on Monday for alleged black-marketing of oximeters and oxygen flow meters, police said.

Five oximetres, 10 oxygen flow meters and Rs 6,000 in cash were seized from Mahendra Yadav following his arrest from Awas Vikas colony, Rishikesh Kotwali SHO Ritesh Shah said.

A car bearing a Delhi registration number was also seized from Yadav, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)