Pakistan's army chief visits Kabul to meet Afghan president - sources
Pakistan's army chief visited Afghanistan's capital on Monday to meet President Ashraf Ghani, sources told Reuters, at a time of heightened uncertainty for the region as violence rises while the United States pulls out troops.Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 10-05-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 14:58 IST
Pakistan's army chief visited Afghanistan's capital on Monday to meet President Ashraf Ghani, sources told Reuters, at a time of heightened uncertainty for the region as violence rises while the United States pulls out troops. Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was meeting Ghani, as well as other Afghan leaders in Kabul, two Afghan government sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak with media.
The media wing of Pakistan's military did not immediately respond to request for comment or confirm the visit. Pakistan is considered a key regional player in the Afghan peace process.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghani
- Ashraf Ghani
- United States
- Kabul
- Pakistan
- Afghanistan
- Army
- Qamar Javed Bajwa
- Afghan
ALSO READ
Pakistan offers relief materials to India to help fight COVID-19
Banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan may resurface under new banner, analysts
Pakistan govt lacks public support in fight against COVID-19 pandemic: Report
Cricket-Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 24 runs to win T20 series
Afghanistan President extends support to India amid COVID-19 surge