Left Menu

Assam will set benchmark of peace, progress, prosperity under Himanta, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma soon after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam and stated that the state will set a benchmark of peace, progress and prosperity under him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:04 IST
Assam will set benchmark of peace, progress, prosperity under Himanta, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma soon after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam and stated that the state will set a benchmark of peace, progress and prosperity under him. The Home Minister expressed confidence in him saying that the state will set up a new benchmark of peace, progress and prosperity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and your leadership.

"Congratulations to Himanta Biswa Sarma on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Assam and all those who took oath today. I am confident that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and your leadership, the state of Assam will set a new benchmark of peace, progress and prosperity," Shah said. Sarma was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam at 12 noon today, replacing former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. He is considered to be the charioteer of BJP's growth in the Northeast.

Sarma was administered the oath in presence of state Governor Jagdish Mukhi, the BJP national President JP Nadda and other leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine shortage hits inoculation drive in AP

Amaravati, May 10 PTI A heros struggle to get the second dose of a particular brand of vaccine for the heroine is the movies storyline, a writer tells the producer during a story discussion.Thats a cartoon that has gone viral in social medi...

Former Asian Games gold medallist footballer Fortunato Franco dead

Fortunato Franco, one of the pillars of Indias last Asian Games gold-winning football team in 1962, died in Goa on Monday.He was 84. The AIFF confirmed the news of his death but did not specify the cause of his demise.Franco is survived by ...

Australia's Seven Group makes takeover bid for Boral

Australias Seven Group Holdings on Monday made an offer to buy the remaining shares in Boral it does not already own, valuing the building materials supplier at A7.91 billion 6.23 billion.Seven Group, which holds about a 23 stake in Boral t...

Rupee settles 16 paise higher at 73.35 against dollar; rises for 3rd session

The rupee rose by 16 paise to close at 73.35 provisional against the US dollar on Monday, marking its third straight session of gains on the back of positive domestic equities and weak American currency.At the interbank forex market, the ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021