Left Menu

EU talks up support for Afghanistan as security declines

At least 24 others on the bus were injured, the Interior Ministry said.On Saturday, a bomb attack on a girls school killed up to 60 people, most of them students aged 11-15. Peace talks, though, between the divided Afghan government and the Taliban appear to be going nowhere.The remaining 2,500 to 3,500 American troops officially began leaving Afghanistan on May 1.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:14 IST
EU talks up support for Afghanistan as security declines

European Union foreign ministers on Monday debated ways to maintain support for Afghanistan's beleaguered government after a brutal weekend attack on a girls' school underscored deep concern that violence will spread as US-led troops leave the country.

With the departure of foreign troops just a few months away, European governments are still trying to work out what kind of diplomatic presence they will keep in Afghanistan and who will provide security for them. They are particularly reluctant to be perceived as abandoning the country.

Just hours after the Taliban announced a cease-fire for later this week, a bus in southern Zabul province struck a roadside mine on Monday killing 11 people. At least 24 others on the bus were injured, the Interior Ministry said.

On Saturday, a bomb attack on a girls' school killed up to 60 people, most of them students aged 11-15. The death toll from the three explosions there continues to climb.

“After the terrible attacks of recent days, it is all the more important for the EU to make very clear that Afghanistan and the Afghan government can continue to count on Europe's support,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters in Brussels.

“We will continue to make available sufficient funding for civilian reconstruction, and we will do everything we can so that the ongoing peace negotiations reach a conclusion,” Maas said. Peace talks, though, between the divided Afghan government and the Taliban appear to be going nowhere.

The remaining 2,500 to 3,500 American troops officially began leaving Afghanistan on May 1. They are expected to be out by September 11 at the latest — a deadline set by President Joe Biden. European troops depend on US forces for transport and logistics help and will leave with the Americans.

The US has openly also warned of battlefield gains for the Taliban and officials in Washington say Afghan government forces face an uncertain future against the insurgents as the withdrawal accelerates in the coming weeks.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland to shorten gap between COVID vaccine doses

Poland will shorten the gap between doses for Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs, the minister responsible for Polands vaccination programme said on Monday.The gap between doses for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be shorten...

Suicide bombing by Somalia's al Shabaab group kills six

A suicide bomber killed six police officers in front of a district police station in the Somali capital Mogadishu late on Sunday, police said, in an attack claimed by the al Shabaab Islamist group.Six police officers including the commander...

Vaccine shortage hits inoculation drive in AP

Amaravati, May 10 PTI A heros struggle to get the second dose of a particular brand of vaccine for the heroine is the movies storyline, a writer tells the producer during a story discussion.Thats a cartoon that has gone viral in social medi...

Former Asian Games gold medallist footballer Fortunato Franco dead

Fortunato Franco, one of the pillars of Indias last Asian Games gold-winning football team in 1962, died in Goa on Monday.He was 84. The AIFF confirmed the news of his death but did not specify the cause of his demise.Franco is survived by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021